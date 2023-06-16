Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $128.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.29.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPT opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

