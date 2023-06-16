ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

