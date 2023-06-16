ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
