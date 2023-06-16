Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

