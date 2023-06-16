StockNews.com Upgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Strong-Buy

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TARO opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

