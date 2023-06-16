StockNews.com Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to “Sell”

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

SFST stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $231,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $295,097 in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

