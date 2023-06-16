StockNews.com Downgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Buy

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

