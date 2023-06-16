StockNews.com Downgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Buy

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IMKTA opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
