Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
OCUL opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $385.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.96.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
