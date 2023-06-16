Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $385.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summer Road LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.