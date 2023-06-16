Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $265.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

RACE opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $306.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.54.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

