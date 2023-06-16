Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $145.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

