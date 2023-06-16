Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $39.19

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $514,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,637,555 shares in the company, valued at $159,824,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,470,537 shares of company stock worth $554,593,928 in the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

