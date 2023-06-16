Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $162.31

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.31.
DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dover Price Performance
NYSE:DOV opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.
About Dover
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
