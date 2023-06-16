Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $162.31

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.31.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

