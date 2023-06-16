Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at $30.89

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367 over the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

