Analysts Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT at $54.00

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 355,388 shares of company stock worth $11,706,725 and have sold 1,973,048 shares worth $65,311,268. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.