Cormark Boosts Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Price Target to C$2.60

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Osino Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

CVE:OSI opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.85. Osino Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osino Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

