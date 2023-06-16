Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,780 ($34.78) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,672.44 ($33.44).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,138 ($26.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,187.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,338.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

