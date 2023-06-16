JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.14) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,374.80 ($17.20) on Wednesday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,436.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,436.36. The stock has a market cap of £56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,760.51). In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,736.24). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,760.51). Insiders acquired a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

