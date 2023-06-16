Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.67) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 193.25 ($2.42).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 206.51 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.