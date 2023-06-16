JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

ENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

Entain Price Performance

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,202 ($15.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,386.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,374.74.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

