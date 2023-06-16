Castings (LON:CGS) PT Raised to GBX 550

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 530 ($6.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.
Castings Stock Up 2.5 %
Castings stock opened at GBX 418 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.61. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.36). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.13.
