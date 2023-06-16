Castings (LON:CGS) PT Raised to GBX 550

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 530 ($6.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Castings Stock Up 2.5 %

Castings stock opened at GBX 418 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.61. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.36). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.13.

Get Castings alerts:

About Castings

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.