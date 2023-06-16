Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 388 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 384.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.99. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £866.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

