Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 388 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 384.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.99. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £866.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
