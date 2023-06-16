AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AO. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.65) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 70.25 ($0.88).

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £456.90 million, a P/E ratio of -990.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.74.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

