Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Christie Group Price Performance
LON:CTG opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 0.76. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.90 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.02.
Christie Group Company Profile
