Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 755

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 755 ($9.45) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.89) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.40).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 681.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 665.68. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.32).

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($198,489.29). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($198,489.29). Also, insider Andrew Cripps acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,837.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,082 shares of company stock worth $18,918,846. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

