HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Increased to Outperform at CICC Research

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CICC Research to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 763.55 ($9.55) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CICC Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.76) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.32) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.70) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 773.05 ($9.67).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 609.40 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 593.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 574.82. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.18). The firm has a market cap of £121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($239,954.95). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

