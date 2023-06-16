Informa (LON:INF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 805 ($10.07) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.51) to GBX 690 ($8.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.38) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 724.29 ($9.06).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 728.68 ($9.12) on Tuesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 734.80 ($9.19). The stock has a market cap of £10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,914.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 671.07.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

