Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

