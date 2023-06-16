Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
SIGA stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $26.99.
SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
