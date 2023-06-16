FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Westaim Co. Increased by Analyst (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Westaim in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 91.36%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 million for the quarter.
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
