Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Lifted by Analyst

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

AVT stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after buying an additional 1,817,333 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 489,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after buying an additional 458,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

