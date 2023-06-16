Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $9.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.71. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Trading Up 1.9 %

HUM stock opened at $463.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.28. Humana has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

