Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Zacks Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

NYSE:MAN opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

