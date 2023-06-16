FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $960.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.26. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

