Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $25.93

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,880,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,753 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after buying an additional 4,848,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

