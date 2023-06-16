Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $33.75

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

About Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

