Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $22.63

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,792,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,513,000 after purchasing an additional 86,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. ADTRAN has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $323.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Recommended Stories

