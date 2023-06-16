Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies
In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies
Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE GBX opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $998.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $39.52.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.