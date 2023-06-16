Zacks Research Comments on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $32,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

