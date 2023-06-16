Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Imperial Oil Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of IMO opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

