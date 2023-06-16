RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $14.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

