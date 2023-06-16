Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.