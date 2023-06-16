Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $15.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.79. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $896,390 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

