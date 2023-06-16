Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $40.00

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

