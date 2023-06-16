Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $106.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.43.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $104.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

