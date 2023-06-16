Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $118.40

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $115.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

