Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $169.63

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.63.
Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
MIDD stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.54.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
