Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $169.63

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

