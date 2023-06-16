First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $36.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

