Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

