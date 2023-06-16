Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Price Target at $44.88

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several brokerages have commented on BFH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,942,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,993,637.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after purchasing an additional 678,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 830,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BFH opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

