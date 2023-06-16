Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $68.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CCEP opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

