Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.86 Average PT from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,058. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Dropbox by 45.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in Dropbox by 121.6% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 161,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

