Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $6.70

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Iris Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
